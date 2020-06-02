Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit said the investigation involved “the main leaders, financial operators, relatives, businesses, lawyers and public servantes that used corruption to benefit the illegal activities of this organized crime group.”
The unit reported that thousands of suspect domestic transactions were detected, which moved the equivalent of about $666 million.
Dubious international transfers were found to have moved about $330 million, and another $137 million in suspect U.S. dollar cash transactions had been found. The money is believed linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, a hyper-violent group that has fought its way to the forefront of the Mexican underworld.
