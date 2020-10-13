Mexico City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch recently survived an assassination attempt by the Jalisco cartel, and he said Tuesday that some of the suspects and money found in recent raids were linked to that crime organization.
But Harfuch said there was “no evidence” that criminals demanding protection payments from businesses in downtown Mexico City in the name of the Jalisco cartel actually belong to that gang. He said independent criminals have been found to use the names of cartels to intimidate victims without actually belonging to them.
The series of raids and arrests since April netted 61 suspects involved in extortion, murder, robbery and other crimes.
