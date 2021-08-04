Mexican authorities believe U.S.-made weapons have fueled the explosive violence that has transformed parts of the country over the past decade. Around 2.5 million illicit American guns have poured across the border in that time period, according to a Mexican government study released last year. Legal gun sales in Mexico are tightly restricted.
The lawsuit maintains that the U.S. arms manufacturers “are conscious of the fact that their products are trafficked and used in illicit activities against the civilian population and authorities of Mexico,” according to a document from the Foreign Ministry.
“Nonetheless, they continue to prioritize their economic benefit, and use marketing strategies to promote weapons that are ever more lethal, without mechanisms of security or traceability,” the statement continued.
The suit names companies including Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.; Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc; Beretta U.S.A. Corp; Glock, Inc; and Colt’s Manufacturing Co. Llc.
The lawsuit also seeks the adoption of tighter controls in sales and security features on weapons. It also wants the companies to undertake studies and media campaigns to prevent arms trafficking.
There was no immediate response from the companies. But in the past, the firearms industry has maintained it tries to ensure that guns can only be purchased by those legally allowed to own them.
A federal law that took effect in 2005 shields gun manufacturers from most civil liability claims, making it difficult for lawsuits like Mexico’s to succeed.
The suit was scheduled to be filed a day after the anniversary of the 2019 mass shooting in the border city of El Paso, Tex., which left 23 people dead. The suspect said that he targeted Latinos, according to U.S. authorities.
Mexico’s foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, had vowed after that attack to study legal actions because of the harm to Mexican citizens.
Kevin Sieff contributed to this report.