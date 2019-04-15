MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission is calling for protective measures and government action for more than 8,800 migrants moving in various groups through the south of the country.

In a statement Monday, the commission tallied five groups of migrants from various countries spread across several towns in the southern state of Chiapas. Some have been stuck in the area for several weeks while the most recent arrivals just crossed from Guatemala.

The commission says many of the migrants are not being given information about their applications for humanitarian visas or transit permits and lack adequate medical care.

Some 3,200 of the migrants are in the town of Mapastepec and have been told by authorities they may have to wait up to six months to have their paperwork to continue.

