The younger López turned himself in at the U.S.-Mexico border, becoming the highest-ranking member of a Mexican cartel to surrender to U.S. authorities.
López was reportedly displeased by articles Valdéz wrote, and prosecutors say the younger López ordered his killing. Mexico will seek his extradition, the prosecutors’office said.
The 2016 capture of Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman started a battle for control between Guzman’s sons and López.
