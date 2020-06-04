But the figure was a startling sign of how the pandemic has suddenly intensified.

In total, Mexico has reported 11,729 deaths of people who had tested positive for coronavirus. Officials acknowledge the real total is higher, since many victims die before they can be tested.

AD

AD

Hugo López-Gatell, a senior Health Ministry official who has coordinated Mexico’s coronavirus campaign, told reporters the new figures had arrived from various hospitals, with deaths happening on different dates. “Here we have a very old one, from some state, from March 25,” he said, pointing to the graph. It was not immediately clear why the tally might have jumped so dramatically in one day.

Mexican authorities have acknowledged that the virus is turning out to be more deadly than they had expected.

Mexico reported its first confirmed coronavirus cases on Feb. 28, a day before New York City did. But while New York’s cases quickly skyrocketed, Mexico’s climbed more slowly. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said last month that Mexico had “dominated” the pandemic.

AD

Now the Mexican capital is at the epicenter of the country’s health crisis. Authorities have said new cases have reached a peak, with some signs of decline. Deaths, however, have stayed stubbornly high for days.

AD

Mexico has pursued a controversial policy of not seeking mass testing for the virus. Instead, authorities have predicted the pandemic’s course by watching cases at a sample set of medical centers around the country, and constructing mathematical models. A lockdown was imposed on March 23, when officials said cases were starting to multiply.

Critics have said the quarantine should have been imposed earlier, and more strictly.

Many factors have contributed to the rising death toll. Mexico suffers some of the hemisphere’s highest levels of obesity, hypertension and diabetes, illnesses often linked to the diets of the poor and complicating factors for covid-19.

AD

In parts of the country, residents have started leaving home more in recent days.

The country’s hospitals have strained to treat coronavirus victims. The government has massively expanded hospital capacity in recent months, and hasn’t run out of beds. But the system has long been plagued by underinvestment and a lack of doctors and nurses.

AD