Domestic workers in Mexico frequently endure low pay, long hours and no formal benefits in Mexico, conditions that were depicted in the 2018 Oscar-winning movie “Roma.”
Most maids and other domestic workers work on the basis of informal agreements, without formal contracts. There has been a push to get those who hire them to register them as employees.
