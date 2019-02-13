MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sees the conviction of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman as a moral lesson.

Lopez Obrador said Wednesday: “Let this serve as a lesson to show that money doesn’t buy true happiness.”

Guzman was convicted in New York Tuesday of drug trafficking and may be sentenced to life.

Lopez Obrador mused that “happiness is having a clear conscience and being at peace with one’s self and others.”

The president has launched a campaign aimed at convincing people not to break the law, under the slogan, “We’re all going to behave.”

It is not clear if the raids that resulted in Guzman’s capture would occur under Lopez Obrador, who recently said “the strategy is no longer to carry out raids to capture capos.”



In this Jan. 19, 2017 photo provided by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman arrives at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., after being extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking charges. Guzman, was convicted Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, of running an industrial-scale smuggling operation after a three-month trial packed with Hollywood-style tales of grisly killings, political payoffs, cocaine hidden in jalapeno cans, jewel-encrusted guns and a naked escape with his mistress through a tunnel. (United States Drug Enforcement Administration via AP) (Associated Press/AP)

