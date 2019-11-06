“It’s unfortunate, sad, because children died. This is painful,” López Obrador said during his regular morning news conference Wednesday. “But trying to resolve this problem by declaring a war? In our country, it’s been shown that this doesn’t work. This was a disaster.”

He was referring to the U.S.-backed offensive against drug groups launched in 2006, with the deployment of the Mexican army to battle organized-crime groups. Around 200,000 people have died in violence related to the conflict.

President Trump on Tuesday offered to help Mexico wage a “war” on the cartels, but the Mexican leader said his government would handle the latest security crisis. Other American politicians have expressed alarm at the surging violence south of the border.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said Tuesday that “the Mexican government can’t handle this.”

“President López Obrador came into office almost a year ago saying that his strategy for dealing with the cartels was going to be more hugs, not bullets,” Cotton told Fox News. “That may work in a children’s fairy tale, but in the real world, when three American women and six American children were gunned down and burned alive, the only thing that can counteract bullets is more and bigger bullets.”

López Obrador was asked about Cotton’s comments.