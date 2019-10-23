The statement did not explain the higher death toll resulting from events that unfolded a week ago.
Gunbattles broke out in Culiacan after police and soldiers attempted the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, a son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
Officials eventually released Guzmán to avoid further bloodshed after Sinaloa cartel gunmen deployed in greater numbers.
The younger Guzmán is wanted on drug trafficking charges in the United States.
