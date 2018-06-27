MEXICO CITY — Mexico City police have seized about $1 million in Mexican currency from two men who were allegedly delivering the bills to the headquarters of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party just days before national elections.

A city government statement says the seizure occurred Tuesday after an anonymous caller tipped police to a Lincoln Navigator that was driving suspiciously. Inside, police found 20 million pesos, and officials say the men could not explain its origins.

The news website Animal Politico showed a photograph of a bill of lading supposedly for the cash, which had the party headquarters as the delivery address.

The party in a statement denied any connection and called for a thorough investigation.

On Tuesday a U.N.-sponsored group of election observers warned of pervasive vote buying.

