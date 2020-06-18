Officials have acknowledged that both figures are undercounts because of a lack of testing and delayed results.
The Health Department said Mexico has performed only about 450,000 tests since the pandemic began. Officials, however, have given signs recently that the government may be beginning to reconsider its low-testing policy.
Officials say the country is on a plateau with few signs of decrease, even as the economy starts reopening. This week’s string of near-record figures pose a particular challenge, because expectations have been growing that further economic openings will be announced Friday.
The government is also expected to announce an update soon on previously unregistered coronavirus deaths in Mexico City, in which people who died without tests could push the nationwide death toll considerably higher.
