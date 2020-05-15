The commission predicted 15 to 19 named storms in the Atlantic, compared to the long-term average of 12 named storms. The commission said that the Atlantic and Pacific combined could produce a total of between seven and nine major hurricanes this year. There were seven major hurricanes in 2019.
“For this year, a more active season is expected in both oceans. That is, there will be more tropical storms than on average,” said water commission Director Blanca Jiménez, who noted that Mexican farmers often benefit from the rainfall the storms bring.
