MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s future interior secretary says President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has given her “a blank check” to seek ways to pacify the violence-wracked country.

Olga Sanchez Cordero said Lopez Obrador was familiar with her writings about possible drug decriminalization and had told her she had “a blank check, whatever is necessary to pacify this country, let’s open the debate.”

Lopez Obrador will take office Dec. 1 and has picked Sanchez Cordero to head the department which oversees domestic policies and security.

Current President Enrique Pena Nieto has also spoken of debating decriminalization, but the proposal has made little headway.

Mexico reported 29,168 murders in 2017, a 27 percent increase over the year prior.

