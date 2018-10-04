Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at a rally commemorating the 50th anniversary of a bloody reprisal against students, at the Tlatelolco Plaza in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Lopez Obrador vowed Saturday to never use military force against civilians. Troops fired on a peaceful demonstration at the plaza on Oct. 2, 1968, killing as many as 300 people at a time when leftist student movements were taking root throughout Latin America. (Christian Palma/Associated Press)

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president-elect is pushing back at criticism over the lavish wedding of one of his closest advisers.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the wedding was not a government event but rather a private, social one.

Cesar Yanez has worked with Lopez Obrador for more than 20 years. His wedding to Dulce Silva, from a wealthy business family, recently landed on the cover of society magazine Hola! Lopez Obrador also attended and his photograph made the magazine.

The criticism came because the famously ascetic president-elect has prescribed a policy of government austerity for Mexico after he takes office Dec. 1.

Lopez Obrador said Thursday that his opponents “are looking for any possible mistake to criticize us.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.