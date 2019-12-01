Polls show that more than half of Mexicans support the way López Obrador is running the country, despite rising homicide rates and a floundering economy that’s flirting with recession.

In a speech, the president tallied his achievements so far, such as the rollout of new social programs aimed mostly at helping the young, elderly and indigenous. The World Bank estimates that one of three Mexicans lives in poverty.

“There still hasn’t been economic growth like we want,” he conceded, “but I insist there’s a better distribution of wealth.”

On the Paseo de la Reforma boulevard, meanwhile, protesters dressed in white expressed anger and frustration over increasingly appalling incidents of violence, a stagnant economy and deepening political divisions in the country.

