For months, the president has given conflicting messages about the danger of the virus. He frequently urges people to be cautious, but almost never wears a face mask himself and has pushed to reactivate the economy.
López Obrador was scheduled to leave for Washington Tuesday and return Thursday. He is making his first foreign trip as president to celebrate the start of a new free trade agreement with the United States and Canada.
The president is flying commercial to Washington.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.