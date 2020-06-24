The numbers are clearly an undercount, given Mexico’s very low rate of testing.
Mexican officials have repeatedly predicted the peak of the pandemic had been reached, or would do so soon, only to be proved wrong.
The Health Department’s epidemiology director, José Luis Alomía, used almost comically couched language Wednesday, saying the country is on “a slight tendency that may insinuate a descent” in infections.
Because the case load continues so high, authorities have had to delay planned re-openings of theaters and concert halls.
One of Mexico City’s biggest venues, the Arena Mexico, announced Wednesday that it will start drive-in movie screenings starting July 4.
Mexico City once had drive-ins, but most closed years ago. One company resumed outdoor screenings in 2011.
