Lozoya has always denied taking bribes.
A Spanish court ruled last month that Lozoya posed a flight risk and would remain jailed while his extradition case was heard. When he was arrested in the southeastern Spanish port of Malaga, Lozoya had a driver’s license bearing his photograph but a different name, according to the court statement.
Lozoya was the director of Pemex between 2012 and 2016, during the administration of former President Enrique Peña Nieto. He was also a key figure in Peña Nieto’s presidential campaign.
