It said some Central Americans are being held at another improvised facility that doesn’t have electrical service or running water.
There, 19 Hondurans who tested positive for coronavirus were being held in late October along with others, including women and children, who didn’t have symptoms.
Mexico’s National Immigration Institute did not immediately respond to the allegations.
Central American migrants are frequently detained in Mexico when they try to reach the U.S. border.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.