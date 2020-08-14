Slips for appointments at immigration offices were sometimes sold by agency employees when they should have been distributed for free, and some employees demanded bribes to accept visa or other applications. Others recommended informal assistants known as “coyotes” who charge for services rather than helping migrants solve their problems.
Garduño said the problem is being addressed, adding that migrants who come to Mexico by legal routes “deserve all our attentions.”
