López-Gatell said the decision to refuse vaccines had been made by town councils, adding “we respect that decision.” He said authorities are trying to set up a scheme in which people who wanted vaccines could get them in a neighboring township.
Indigenous municipalities in southern Mexico have some degree of autonomy, and some are governed by traditional “use and custom” schemes without political parties or formal elections.
Some Chiapas townships dominated by the Zapatista rebels have rejected other government programs, but it was unclear whether they were among those refusing vaccines.
Local media in Chiapas reported some communities distrusted the vaccines, or did not think there were enough local cases to justify it.
Mexico is currently vaccinating people over 60, as well as some health care workers and teachers. Mexico has administered almost 13.5 million doses to date, still a small amount for a country of 126 million.
Mexico has suffered 211,693 test-confirmed deaths, but because the country does so little testing, authorities acknowledge the real toll is over 330,000.
