The Navy said it had seized three ships and one boat and detained 13 people during the operation. It did not say what offenses they were accused of. but the Navy also said it had escorted 34 boats to shore after detecting “administrative violations.”
A June 17 travel advisory posted by the U.S. State Department said, “Armed criminal groups have been known to target and rob commercial vessels, oil platforms, and offshore supply vessels in the Bay of Campeche.”
