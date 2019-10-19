The gunfight in the city of roughly 800,000 residents was triggered Thursday by the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, in response to a U.S. request for extradition. The elder Guzmán has been sentenced to life in prison in the U.S.
The government released the son after gunmen took soldiers hostage and waged open battle.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD