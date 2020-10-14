The Enrique Rebsamen school collapsed in the devastating magnitude 7.1 earthquake Sept. 19, 2017. García Villegas was prosecuted because officials said her decision to improperly build an apartment atop part of the school contributed to its collapse.
The case came to symbolize the rampant corruption in the city’s construction permitting. García Villegas was arrested in May 2019 and has maintained her innocence throughout.
Mexicans were glued to live coverage of days of search and rescue efforts at the large rubble pile on the city’s south side.
