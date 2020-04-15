Videos of walk-outs and protests at assembly plants have circulated on social media in recent weeks.
But López-Gatell said the problem was centered more in Mexico’s industrial central region.
In all, 18% of firms in Mexico are considered essential and are allowed to stay open. López Gatell said 50% of those that were supposed to close did so, but about 32% of the remaining companies initially failed to close.
Of that one-third, about half closed after being warned, while the other half continue to operate.
Auto and auto-parts plants were about one-quarter of the plants that failed to close; stores and distributors represented about 21% and textile businesses represented about 18%.
Mexico has 5,847 confirmed coronavirus cases and almost 450 deaths.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.