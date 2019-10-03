Supreme Court President Arturo Zaldívar announced online that he would be attentive to determinations by the president and Senate regarding the resignation.
A court statement said it was awaiting confirmation. Multiple Mexican media outlets also reported the resignation.
Broadcaster Televisa said it was the first time the high tribunal has seen a resignation since a 1994 constitutional reform that created the court in its current form.
