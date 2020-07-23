Land and political conflicts were involved in the massacre, in which pro-government villagers armed with guns and machetes slaughtered the 45 men, women and children on Dec. 22, 1997.
At the time, Chiapas was deeply divided between supporters of the Zapatista rebels — fighting for greater autonomy and respect for Indigenous groups — and backers of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, which had ruled Mexico for almost seven decades at the time.
