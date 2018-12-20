MEXICO CITY — Mexico has agreed to a U.S. proposal to let third-country migrants remain in or be returned to Mexico while their claims for asylum in the United States are being processed.

The decision was a historic one for Mexico, which has traditionally refused to accept the return of any migrants who aren’t Mexican.

Mexico’s Foreign relations Department said Thursday the move i a temporary, humanitarian measure.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has been struggling with an increase in asylum claims and limits on its ability to detain asylum seekers

