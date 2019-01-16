Commuters line up to fill their fuel tanks at a gas station, some of which are limiting how much each client can purchase, in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has vowed to get the upper hand on fuel thieves and is trying to choke off their supply by taking several major pipelines off line. However, tanker trucks used to deliver the fuel couldn’t distribute fuel at the same levels as the pipelines, triggering shortages and panic buying. (Marco Ugarte/Associated Press)

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president says that the government is acquiring 500 more tanker trucks to carry gasoline and diesel while pipelines are shut down to combat fuel-theft gangs and that officials are also arranging with private railroads to transport fuel.

After taking office Dec. 1, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador launched an offensive against the $3 billion per-year fuel theft industry, which has been stealing fuel by drilling taps into pipelines. The gangs even tried to break into a facility owned by the Pemex oil company to drill a tap there.

Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that at one pipeline, thieves didn’t just skim off part of the flow — they drilled so many taps they siphoned off the entire contents of the duct.

The pipeline shutdown has caused shortages at service stations.

