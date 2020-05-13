“We’ve begun a new stage. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Under the plan, the government would allow 269 municipalities scattered over 15 states to resume most activities on Monday. These are places that have had no confirmed coronavirus cases and whose neighboring counties also have no sign of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. They represent just over 10 percent of all municipalities in Mexico.

The rest of the country will be assigned a color starting June 1 that indicates the extent to which businesses, schools and public gathering places can reopen. In addition, three major industries will be included on the list of “essential” sectors that can resume operations nationwide — construction, mining and auto manufacturing.

Mexico has had significant outbreaks in five cities, including Mexico City, the epicenter. As of Tuesday, the government had logged nearly 4,000 confirmed deaths from covid-19. Authorities have said that the actual number is certainly higher.

The lockdown in Mexico has been less severe than in many other Latin American countries, relying on persuasion rather than police or soldiers to keep people home. Schools and most businesses and government offices have had to close, however. Authorities say the restrictions have prevented a nationwide spike in cases, although the virus continues to spread through the country.

Officials indicated that Mexico City will remain “red” — the highest level of lockdown. Three big states on the U.S. border, in contrast, are considered “green” — Chihuahua, Coahuila and Nuevo Leon. If they remain in that category, they will be able to resume manufacturing and other business activities in June, and schools in those states will reopen. New safety measures will be in place to discourage transmission of the virus.

The Trump administration has been urging Mexico to restart assembly plants that provide inputs for critical U.S. industries such as defense contractors. Mexico has been wary since dozens of workers have become sick at border factories that remained open. Several have died.

Baja California is considered “red” because of a coronavirus outbreak in the city of Tijuana, south of San Diego.

The two other border states — Sonora and Tamaulipas — are “yellow,” meaning that businesses can reopen but schools will remain closed and restrictions on gathering places, including churches and parks, will continue.

Many of Mexico’s popular beach destinations — Acapulco, Cancun, Playa del Carmen — are in “red” states, meaning hotels and restaurants will probably not reopen for weeks. Tourism accounts for about 8 percent of the economy.

Officials cautioned that shutdowns could be reintroduced in states or municipalities if cases flare up again. They believe that Mexico City and Cancun recently passed their peaks of new cases and that the epidemic will ebb in those cities in the coming weeks.

But Hugo López-Gatell, the Health Ministry official who has designed Mexico’s strategy, acknowledged that much was still unknown about the path of the virus.

