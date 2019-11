The bodies were found near the Gulf of California beach town of Puerto Penasco, known to U.S. tourists as Rocky Point.

Authorities began pulling human remains from the burial pits at the end of October. Mexican forensic personnel are conducting autopsies.

Drug and kidnapping gangs often bury the bodies of people they have killed in such clandestine sites.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD