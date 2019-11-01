Mexican Public Safety Secretary Alfonso Durazo said Friday that Guzmán’s alleged fentanyl trafficking to the U.S. was one of the main factors in a U.S. extradition request.

Two covert fentanyl labs have been found in the Culiacan area this year, the last one in August.

On Oct. 17, Mexican security forces captured and later released Guzmán in a failed operation. Thirteen people were killed in gun battles around Culiacan.

