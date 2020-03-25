The department said Mexico’s position is that “cruise ships can disembark for strictly humanitarian reasons, without endangering the port’s population.”
Such passengers would be transported directly to the airport and not wait in lines or go through check-in at the gates, but would instead directly board planes.
It is unclear whether there are any more stranded passengers aboard cruise ships in Mexican waters.
