Mexic an Finance Minister Carlos Urzúa speaks as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador looks on during a news conference in Mexico City on Feb. 15, 2019. Urzúa abruptly resigned on Tuesday. (Henry Romero/Reuters)

Mexico’s finance minister abruptly resigned on Tuesday, accusing the left-wing government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador of making decisions that were not grounded in evidence and of naming officials who were ignorant of economics.

The resignation of Carlos Urzúa was perhaps the biggest blow yet to the seven-month-old government. López Obrador has sought to woo the business community by pledging a balanced budget and a stable peso, even as he has launched ambitious social programs to help youths and the poor.

But the peso immediately slid after Urzúa’s resignation was announced by Mexican media, falling 2 percent in 15 minutes, to about 19.3 pesos to the dollar. The resignation could discourage investors, who are already wary of what they view as arbitrary decisions by López Obrador — such as canceling a $13 billion airport project outside Mexico City. The president had alleged that the half-finished project was rife with corruption.

Mexico’s economy is in the doldrums, with growth of less than 2 percent expected this year.

Urzúa, who has a PhD from the University of Wisconsin, said in his resignation letter that he had had “many disagreements over economic policy” with the government.

“Some of them were because this administration has taken public policy decisions without sufficient basis,” he wrote. “I am convinced that economic policy must be based on evidence, taking into account the effects it could have, and without any extremism, whether of the right or left.”

Urzúa added that the administration had tapped officials “who don’t have any knowledge of public finance.” He blamed such appointments on “influential people in this government who have obvious conflicts of interest,” but he did not identify any of the officials.

López Obrador named Arturo Herrera, the assistant finance minister, as Urzúa’s replacement. Like Urzúa, Herrera had worked in senior public-finance roles in López Obrador’s administration when he was mayor of Mexico City from 2000 to 2005. Herrera has a doctorate from New York University and worked in the World Bank on public-sector issues.

