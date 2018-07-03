Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves to supporters as he gives his first victory speech at his campaign headquarters at the Hilton hotel in Mexico City, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Lopez Obrador has claimed victory in Mexico’s presidential election, calling for reconciliation. (Marco Ugarte/Associated Press)

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was at the country’s National Palace on Tuesday to meet with current President Enrique Pena Nieto about his transition to office in December.

Lopez Obrador was driven through the streets of Mexico City in a modest white sedan flanked by journalists on motorcycles, with no personal security in sight. On arrival he was mobbed by people taking his picture with cellphones.

“I do not want to have bodyguards,” Lopez Obrador said. “But that means that the people will take care of me. They are going to protect me.”

He told reporters that he will have additional protection because he will always be surrounded by the news media, but added a plea: “Don’t squash me.”

Lopez Obrador said he was entering the meeting with in a “conciliatory spirit” and he hopes for “a transition for the benefit of everyone.”

The leftist-populist won election Sunday in a landslide with about 53 percent of the votes against three competitors, after coming up short in two previous runs for the presidency. He takes office Dec. 1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.