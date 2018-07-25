Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador listens to a question as he meets with the press outside his party’s headquarters in Mexico City, Sunday, July 22, 2018. Lopez Obrador has released a seven-page letter he sent to U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in July detailing how he sees the two countries working together to stem immigration. (Marco Ugarte/Associated Press)

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador appears to be sharing at least a brief honeymoon period with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, took note of the relationship that eluded current President Enrique Pena Nieto, but which Lopez Obrador has apparently built with Trump.

Videgaray said Wednesday “We view with enthusiasm and pleasure the good relationship that the future government of Mexico is building with the United States.”

Last week, Lopez Obrador sent a warm letter to Trump, saying, “We both managed to put our voters and citizens at center stage, and displace the establishment and dominant regime.”

On Tuesday, Lopez Obrador released a letter in which Trump responded, “We both achieved electoral success by providing a clear vision for making our countries stronger and better.”

