MEXICO CITY — Two of Mexico’s four candidates for the presidency have launched their campaigns before hundreds of cheering supporters.

Ricardo Anaya, candidate of a right-left coalition, appealed to the youth vote with a 12-hour hackathon to develop proposals to effect change.

Margarita Zavala, the former first lady who left Anaya’s conservative National Action Party to embark on an independent run, tried to distinguish herself as the only candidate free from corruption.

Both set their sights squarely on front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, depicting him as a candidate with an antiquated vision who is soft on crime.

Lopez Obrador and Jose Antonio Meade, the ruling party candidate, were scheduled to officially launch their campaigns Sunday.

The presidential election will be held on July 1.

