Moctezuma Barragán said that risks continue being too high. Officials fear children could become coronavirus carriers, infecting relatives at home. Students will not return to classrooms until the government’s version of a stoplight to evaluate the pandemic’s risk is safely at green.
In remote indigenous communities, instruction will be carried on government radio. Some 140 million free textbooks will be distributed.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.