About 2,000 migrants at the camp have complained about water and sanitation conditions and fear catching the coronavirus, but Panamanian authorities said Wednesday they will not be allowed to continue their journey.
Police went to the camp to turn back those trying to leave.
“After a dialogue with the migrants, they were informed that there can be no movement toward the border with Costa Rica, because of the existence of COVID-19, and they have peacefully returned to the Peñitas station,” the National Border Service wrote in its Twitter account.
The migrants say many of them have run out of money to buy food and water at the isolated camp. About 15 migrants have been reported to have been infected with the coronavirus, but the number appears not to have grown in weeks.
Panama has reported 357 coronavirus deaths, the highest number in Central America.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.