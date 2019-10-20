Sala said “I think it’s necessary that the American government apologizes, knowing that we are here to forgive.” He said he would formalize the request with the U.S. consul.

The air raid on Oct. 20, 1944, targeted an industrial complex near Milan, but a second wave of bombers went off course and released their bombs southeast of the target to lighten their loads as they returned to base.

One bomb struck the Francesco Crispi elementary school as children raced for shelter.

