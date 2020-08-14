His mother traveled to Mexico City to draw attention to her search in July.
“The Chiapas Attorney General’s Office found the boy Dylan Esau and he is already with his mother, who did not rest a single day until she got him back,” Villatoro wrote.
Officials didn’t immediately give details of how he was found, but the state prosecutor’s office scheduled a news conference for later.
