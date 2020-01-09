Ávila was a host and manager of the radio station “La Ke Buena” in Huetamo. The human rights commission said his body was found along the San Lucas-Huetamo highway in Michoacan on Tuesday. The Michoacan state prosecutor’s office confirmed via Twitter that Ávila had been found.
Multiple criminal organizations operate in the region.
The Michoacan Reporters Association demanded authorities do more to protect them. It said journalists in the state in recent years had faced growing physical and verbal aggression without consequences for the aggressors.
