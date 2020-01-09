MEXICO CITY — The body of a Mexican radio journalist was found more than a month after his disappearance, authorities in the state of Michoacan said.

Fidel Ávila Gómez had disappeared Nov. 29, 2019 after leaving Huetamo, Michoacan for an event in the city of Altamirano, Guerrero on the border of the two states, according to Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission. The commission said in a statement late Wednesday that he had been taken by armed men and it called on authorities to investigate if it was tied to his journalistic work.