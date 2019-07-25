Margaret Trudeau, center, is joined onstage by her children, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, Kyle and Alicia Kemper, and Alexandre Trudeau, after a performance of “Certain Woman of an Age” at Second City's UP Comedy Club in Chicago in May. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune)

Margaret Trudeau, the ex-wife of one Canadian prime minister and the mother of another, has lived much of her life in a fishbowl. At one time, everything from her love life (purported flings with Ted Kennedy, Jack Nicholson and a Rolling Stone) to the hemline of her dresses (too short for the White House, apparently) was fodder for the tabloids and a Canada thirsty for celebrities.

Now 70, she’s inviting the attention that once tormented her. The mother of Canada’s current prime minister, Justin Trudeau, and the former wife of his late father, Pierre, she’s taking her soul-baring, one-woman autobiographical show to Montreal on Thursday for its Canadian premiere. In “Certain Woman of an Age,” Trudeau discusses her marriages and divorces, personal tragedy — the 1998 death of son Michel — and her subsequent diagnosis with bipolar disorder.

But is it the right moment to tell all? The show debuts less than three months before Canada’s federal election, as her son, whose Liberal Party trails in some polls, fights for his political life.

Did she consider postponing, or toning it down? She laughs.

“Are you kidding me?” she asked in a phone interview from Montreal. “I’m so proud of Justin being the prime minister. But I’ve been there, done that. I don’t think anybody who is in his office would dare to call mama Margaret and tell her what she can or cannot do.”

Justin Trudeau has seen the show, in Chicago, where it debuted in May.

“He thought her performance was great,” said Eleanore Catenaro, his spokeswoman.

“Certain Woman of an Age” has been well reviewed. The Chicago Tribune called it “gripping, charming and intensely courageous.” The conservative National Post, often critical of her son, praised Trudeau for “making moments of a lifetime of celebrity relatable to many in the crowd.” Maclean’s magazine noted that the audience “seemed to thoroughly enjoy” itself.

Now comes a brief run at the Just for Laughs festival in Montreal, where Trudeau now lives.

“As a young woman, I really wanted to be a stage actress,” she said. “But not playing me.”

[Justin Trudeau’s mother, Margaret, was like the Princess Diana of Canada — with a happy ending]

She was approached about doing an autobiographical show a year and a half ago.

“While my life has looked so glamorous and fun, and I can name drop all kinds of people who have been on my path along the way, essentially, it’s a play about facing your own fears and overcoming the stigma of mental illness,” she said. “I’m kind of a bit of a dire warning.”

In Canada, to be the partner of the prime minister is to assume a staid and somewhat ambiguous role. Unlike first ladies in the United States, they do not have official titles, formal responsibilities or large staffs. Many fly under the radar.

“Maggie,” as the press liked to call her, was an exception.

The daughter of a cabinet minister, she was 19 when she first met the debonair Pierre Elliott Trudeau — 29 years her senior — while vacationing in Tahiti with her parents. She admired his “perfectly toned” legs, she wrote in “Changing My Mind,” her 2010 memoir, but her first thought was “that he was old, with old skin and old toes.”

Margaret went on to university in her native British Columbia. Pierre became prime minister in 1968.

Their marriage in 1971 catapulted her into the headlines. He was 51; she was 22. Their relationship had been kept secret; the surprise wedding captured the public imagination. Within four years, they had three children: Justin, Alexandre and Michel.

With the birth of Alexandre, she plunged into postpartum depression. But even before that, she was beginning to feel like a bird in a gilded cage. Pierre, she wrote in her 2010 memoir, wanted her “barefoot, pregnant and in the kitchen.” She wanted to be more than “a rose on his lapel.”

Her every move was scrutinized. In 1976, she drew criticism for singing at a state dinner in Venezuela. The following year, she wore a mid-calf dress to the White House — and was bashed for insulting the American public.

In 1977, Trudeau spent her sixth wedding anniversary partying with the Rolling Stones, fueling speculation about the state of her marriage. She and Pierre separated that May and divorced in 1984.

[Canada’s Trudeau is down in the polls. Can the Conservatives take advantage?]

In the intervening years, during what she says was a manic period, she set off for New York, where she took acting classes and pursued a photography career with Richard Avedon. Her escapades, including purported romances with Nicholson, Ryan O’Neal and Rolling Stone Ron Wood, were splashed all over the papers.

She married Fried Kemper, a real estate developer, in 1984, and had two children with him.

Then tragedy struck. In 1998, Michel was killed in an avalanche while skiing in British Columbia. She divorced Kemper. And in 2000, Pierre died.

“You’re sad when you lose a child,” she said. “The grieving process is so hard.”

Her family eventually staged an intervention, calling in a psychiatrist who diagnosed her with bipolar disorder — an illness against which she had for decades been waging a lonely battle, and which she says was responsible for the episodes that captivated the media.

Trudeau, who has for nearly two decades crossed Canada as a mental health advocate, spent the winter going through old boxes that she had not opened since Michel’s death to find photos for the show.

“The pain is okay now,” she said. “It’s not overwhelming to me.”

She delights in her nine grandchildren and spends her free time binge-watching television. She dislikes the negative tone of politics, and warned that she might have to “scold” her son’s Liberals if they eschew “sunny ways” for nastier rhetoric on the campaign trail.

When President Trump attacked her son last year as “very dishonest and weak,” she was unmoved.

“I saw a jealous, petulant little boy who was mad because Justin seemed to have the qualities that really attracted a lot of people,” she said. “One of them was kindness, and I don’t think this man put kindness in front of anything ever.”

Still, she said, the prime minister and the president “have a good relationship.”

“They may not now that I’ve said this.”

Read more

Conservative wave could threaten Canada’s Trudeau

Justin Trudeau just can’t quit the SNC-Lavalin scandal

Canadians are worried that politics is too toxic. The answer? Send feuding politicians on blind dates.

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news