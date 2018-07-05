Members of the Toronto Police Service excavate the back of a property in Toronto during an investigation in relation to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur on Thursday, July 5, 2018. More human remains have been discovered behind a home where McArthur worked as a landscaper. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

OTTAWA, Ontario — More human remains have been discovered in the Toronto ravine behind a home that alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur used as storage for his landscaping business.

Detective Sgt. Hank Idsinga told reporters Thursday that the remains were found with the help of K-9 units and have been sent to forensic authorities.

The 66-year-old McArthur is accused of killing eight men and disposing of their bodies on the home’s property. Police have also searched more than 100 sites around the city.

McArthur is believed to have targeted older and large men he met on gay dating apps.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.