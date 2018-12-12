RIO DE JANEIRO — Authorities say that more than 200 people have come forward to accuse a spiritual healer of sexual abuse in the central Brazilian state of Goias.

The accusations against Joao de Deus began last week after several alleged victims spoke of abuse on a popular Brazilian television show.

Prosecutors told The Associated Press on Wednesday they have received more than 200 complaints.

The spiritual healer attracts followers from throughout the world to a retreat in a small town called Abadiania. Joao de Deus once appeared on Oprah’s Super Soul Sunday talk show.

Many of Joao de Deus’s alleged victims say he molested them as children under the pretense of spiritual healing.

Joao de Deus appeared briefly in public on Wednesday, affirming his innocence.

