A seller offers handkerchiefs reading in Spanish “Church and state- Separate issues” in Buenos Aires, Argentina Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. People formed lines on Saturday as part of a nationwide movement in the homeland of Pope Francis to file forms with their name and signature to renounce their religious affiliation, after a bill to legalize elective abortions in the first 14 months of pregnancy was finally rejected by Senators in recent weeks. (Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Hundreds of people have gathered in Buenos Aires to oppose the influence of religion on Argentine politics and encourage people to quit the Roman Catholic Church in the wake of a Senate vote not to legalize some abortions.

Saturday’s event, called “Collective Apostasy,” centered on a signature drive for Argentines wanting to renounce their affiliation to the church through a form that will be given to the Episcopal Conference in the homeland of Pope Francis.

People formed lines in Buenos Aires and other Argentine cities. Organizers hoped thousands would register their desire that the church not interfere in politics and their names be eliminated from its registries.

“We are receiving the apostasies of all those who want to renounce their ties to the Catholic Church,” said organizer Maria Jose Albaya.

