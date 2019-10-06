The U.S. said the two sides had “good discussions” in Sweden that it intends to build on in two weeks.

But the North’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the U.S. statement as groundless.

It said North Korea isn’t willing to hold “such sickening negotiations” as those in Stockholm until the U.S. takes “a substantial step to make complete and irreversible withdrawal of the hostile policy toward” North Korea.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD