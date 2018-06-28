MEXICO CITY — A new tropical storm has formed in the Pacific Ocean far off the coast of Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Emily is expected to stay well out to sea as it heads to the west-northwest.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) early Thursday and it was centered about 635 miles (1,020 kilometers) south of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.