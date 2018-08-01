MEXICO CITY — A newly formed tropical storm is blowing over the eastern Pacific, far off the coast of Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hector is likely to grow to hurricane force, but it poses no threat to land.

The storm was centered about 905 miles (1,455 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula early Wednesday and it was moving toward the west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

